VIDEO: Police help rescue woman in wheelchair from river

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Police Department posted body camera video Wednesday from an officer who helped save a woman.

The incident happened on July 22 when members of the Cincinnati Police Department rescued a disabled woman from the Ohio River.

The post of the department’s Facebook page says the woman’s wheelchair rolled down a boat ramp and into the river.

Officers Andre Miller, Tammy Hussels, Christine Barry and Rebecca Napier and Sgts. Salvatore Tufano and David Corlette came to her rescue and removed her from the water.