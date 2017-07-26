West Carrollton Police to host annual night out

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local police department will host its annual community night out Tuesday.

The National Night Out at Wilson Park Pool is August 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

There will be snacks at the event.

In addition, the Miami Valley Care Flight and the West Carrollton Fire Department will perform demonstrations at the event.

Police say the purpose of this event is to build relationships with the community and to promote awareness about safety and crime prevention.

The event is free and open to the public.