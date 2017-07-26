West Carrollton Police to host annual night out

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy of West Carrollton Police.

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A local police department will host its annual community night out Tuesday.

The National Night Out at Wilson Park Pool is August 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

There will be snacks at the event.

In addition, the Miami Valley Care Flight and the West Carrollton Fire Department will perform demonstrations at the event.

Police say the purpose of this event is to build relationships with the community and to promote awareness about safety and crime prevention.

The event is free and open to the public.

 

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s