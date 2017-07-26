Woman indicted in 2016 Harrison Township shooting

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Montgomery County Jail

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The woman who accidentally shot her boyfriend in a Harrison Township home in 2016 has been indicted on a reckless homicide charge and other charges.

The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office presented the case to a Grand Jury late Tuesday night.

The Grand Jury filed to ignore the charges early Wednesday morning.

The prosecutor’s office presented additional evidence to the Grand Jury Wednesday that they did not have Tuesday night. As a result, the grand jury filed the charges to indict Jessica Grieco Wednesday afternoon.

Grieco’s arraignment is scheduled August 1.

