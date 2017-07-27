2 teens hit while trying to cross busy interstate

Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say two teens were hit while trying to cross a busy highway in Ohio.

Authorities say a group of about 20 teens tried to cross Interstate 275 in Colerain Township just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Police say several people called 911 to report the group trying to cross before the teens were hit by a car.

Colerain police spokesman Jim Love says drivers got out of their cars to help the hurt teens, but the other children in the group ran away as officers arrived.

Love says the two teens who were hit have been hospitalized, and their injuries are not life-threatening.

Love says the driver of the car that hit the teens stopped after the collision and is cooperating with police.

