A 911 text reported a drug deal

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One county received its first text-to-911 that reported a drug deal July 22.

The Miami County Communications Center read the text from the passenger who is 16-year-old girl.

The text reported 20-year-old Matthew Weigel was driving to Vandalia to buy heroin.

In the text, the 16-year-old girl said she feared for her life.

At first, the suspect was unaware the girl texted 911. According to the Communication Center, Weigel later found out that the passenger contacted police.

The dispatch center stayed in contact via text with the girl for about 30 minutes.

“He said he will do a high speed chase,” she texted dispatch. “I’m crying, I don’t want (him) to die on drugs. He said he will wreck us. He’s screaming.”

Officials say they caught Weigel and the passenger on their way back from a drug deal Weigel allegedly made.

Weigel is currently in custody at the Miami County Jail.

Communication Center Director Jeff Busch said this was the first 911 text they received since announcing the service July 12.

“It was the type of situation that made sense to use texting versus attempting a voice call,” Busch said.

This information comes from our partners at the Troy Daily News.

