‘Butt Crack Bandit’ caught on camera stealing package

SALINAS, CA (WCMH/CNN) — An online shopper’s worst nightmare came true when a man swiped a package off of her doorstep. But her home security camera caught the thief in action–with his pants down.

Cherish Clinton of Salinas, California got a delivery notice from Amazon.com, but when she came home there was no package in sight.

“Then I thought wait a minute, I have those cameras, so I looked at the camera, I could see the postman deliver it,” she said.

From her smartphone, Clinton watched as her home security camera caught the postman dropping off the package Friday evening. Someone else showed up and swiped it from her porch about an hour later.

“At first, I was shocked,” Clinton said. “I went, ‘Oh my God, in broad daylight!’ How could that happen?”

Her camera exposed the thief–in more ways than one.

“When I saw him bend over, I thought it was kind of funny,” Clinton said. “He was baring his rear end.”

Salinas police said package thefts like these are becoming a problem. But the number of homeowners who have surveillance like Clinton’s also is on the rise, and it’s helping them catch the thieves.

“They noticed that when they blew up the picture, he had a Patriot Motorcycle Club T-shirt on and then an emblem on the hat that they recognized, so they thought that that might be a way to find this guy,” Clinton said.

The clues caught on camera could be just what police need to this case.

