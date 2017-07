HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Harrison Township residents are forced out overnight after a carport catches fire.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of Lansmore Drive.

The scene was right across from the fire department. Crews rushed to the scene.

Authorities say a truck caught fire in a carport and flames spread to other vehicles.

Firefighters evacuated the nearby residences as a precaution, but none of them were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.