Deputies search for an armed robbery suspect

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The search continues for an armed robbery suspect in Harrison Township.

Deputies were called to the Dixie Drive In in the 6200 block of North Dixie Drive at 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Employees told authorities a black male wearing a mask and all black clothing came in and took the drawer from the cash register before running away

Investigators searched the area for the suspect but no arrests have been made.

No one was injured, but it’s unclear how much the suspect was able to take.