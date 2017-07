DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force and Homeland Security Investigators seized a large amount of ecstasy from a Kettering home.

The two groups served a search warrant at the 2040 block of Lakewood Drive.

Detectives seized approximately 1,100 ecstasy tablets and several ounces of ecstasy powder from the home.

21-year-old Kameron Curran was arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail on possession of drug charges.