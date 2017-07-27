DP&L warns customers about scams

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Power and Lights warns customers about recent scamming activity.

DP&L says the scam involves a person posing as a representative and telling customers they can receive a discount on their electric service or that their electric service may be disconnected if payment is not made immediately.

The company says scams is going around to customers in four different ways.

  1. Email
  2. Social Media
  3. Phone Calss
  4. Door-to Door visits

DP&L offers these tips to customers about the scam:

  • Never give anyone personal information such as your Social Security number, bank account number or credit card number.
  • If you have already provided information to someone making this offer, contact your bank and the three national credit bureaus, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, immediately.
  • DP&L employees carry photo identification when they go houses which customers should request to see.

For more information about the DP&L scam, click here.

