Dragons lose but Siri’s streak at 32

LANSING, Mich. – The Lansing Lugnuts built a 7-3 lead over the first three innings and held on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 8-7 on Thursday night. The Lugnuts have won the first two games of the series that will concludes on Friday night.

Dayton’s Jose Siri extended his hitting streak to 32 straight games with a line drive single to left field in the fourth inning, his third at-bat of the night. Siri was 1 for 4 with an intentional walk in the game.

Siri’s hitting streak is tied for the second longest in Midwest League history. Robert Fick of West Michigan had a 32-game hitting streak in 1997. The MWL record is 35, set in 1977 by Waterloo’s Tony Toups. Siri’s hitting streak is the longest in all of Professional Baseball (Major Leagues or Minor Leagues) in 2017.

Dragons starting pitcher Alex Webb (0-2) worked the first three innings, allowing nine hits and seven runs (six earned) with three walks and one strikeout to take the loss. The bullpen duo of Jesse Stallings and Aaron Fossas pitched well, combining to work five innings and allow only a single run that came against Stallings.

Trailing 7-3, the Dragons scored two runs in the fourth inning, keyed by an RBI single by Hector Vargas as they pulled to within two runs at 7-5. They scored again in the sixth on a bases loaded walk to Carlos Rivero to make it 7-6. Lansing added a run in the bottom of the sixth to make it 8-6, but the Dragons answered with one in the seventh on Cassidy Brown’s RBI single.

The Dragons put two runners on base in the ninth on a single by Mitch Piatnik and a two-out hit batsman, but they stranded both runners to end the game.

The Dragons finished with nine hits including two each by Vargas and Brown. Vargas had a double for the only extra base hit.

Up Next: The Dragons (12-21, 53-50) meet the Lugnuts (13-20, 50-49) on Friday night at 7:05 in the finale of the three-game set in Lansing. Scott Moss (10-5, 3.58) will start for the Dragons against Lansing’s vs. Andy Ravel (6-5, 7.54).