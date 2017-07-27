Fair-goers still reeling after “nightmare” ride malfunction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Investigators in Columbus are still working to determine what went wrong after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair – killing an eighteen year old man.

Seven other people were injured – five critically – after a part of the ride “snapped off” on Wednesday.

The fair reopened on Thursday but all the rides were closed – an order issued by Governor John Kasich.

Kasich toured the fair and gave an update how far investigators have come.

“I think about those people in that hospital. I think about those people that were hit by debris. I think about that moment when some were thrown from that carriage. That’s a nightmare,” Kasich said.

“We can’t speculate on what we’ll find. But what we do know is that there will be lessons that will be learned in one way or another that can then be passed on to many of the amusement parks and fairs, all across America.”

A video of the malfunction shows a row of seats on the ride, snapping off – sending two people flying through the air.

The Fireball ride spins and swings riders 40 feet high.

Seven people were injured. The youngest, just 13-year-old.

Ride inspectors say the ride had been cleared for opening day.

Fair-goer Kara Snyder said she was shocked by the incident.

“You know you come here to have fun on a summer day. You’re 18 years old, you get on a ride that you trust and – it’s heartbreaking,” Snyder said.

She said her own daughter had a close call of her own, a few years ago.

“We don’t usually ride the rides when we’re here,” Snyder said. “A couple of years ago, she [her daughter] almost fell off of a ride and we haven’t ridden the rides since.”

A fair vendor, Austin Hicks said of the incident: “It hit me very hard. Family is important to me and I just can’t imagine what the family of the 18 year old who passed away – I can’t imagine how they’re feeling. It’s troubling.”

Despite yesterday’s tragedy, scores of people turned out for the state fair.

Carnival style rides sat empty, but hundreds still milled the walkways.

Fair-goer Laura Harvey said she felt reassured by Kasich’s presence.

“I watched him last night on the news on TV and he said everything would be checked and double checked and he’s here as good as his word,” Harvey said.

Another attendee, Cindy Miller added: “I think it’s great to see him [Kasich] come out, talking to the people, trying to make them feel comfortable about staying, being at the fair.”

Ride inspectors were back on the ground today. They say rides will re-open once an all-clear is given.

Kaisch said Thursday: “This will not define the Ohio State Fair. The Ohio State Fair will carry on.”

The incident is under investigation by Ohio State Patrol and the Department of Agriculture.