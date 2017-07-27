Illinois suspends use of 12 rides after deadly Ohio accident

Published:
A person is attended to as authorities respond after the Fire Ball amusement ride malfunctioned injuring several at the Ohio State Fair, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said that some of the victims were thrown from the ride when it malfunctioned Wednesday night. (Justin Eckard via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The state of Illinois says it’s suspending the operation of all amusement rides similar to the one involved in a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair.

Amusement rides remained closed at the Ohio fair Thursday, a day after a man was killed and seven other people were injured when a ride broke apart and flung people into the air.

The Illinois Department of Labor said Thursday that it was suspending all similar rides until further notice. State officials say that includes three Fire Ball rides, eight Freak Out rides and one Extreme ride in Illinois. The suspension affects one Freak Out ride at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, which starts Aug. 10.

The department made the move as many festivals and county fairs are scheduled across Illinois.

