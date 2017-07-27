Indiana State Fair will not have Fireball ride at fair

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials say next month’s Indiana State Fair won’t include the thrill ride similar to the one that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one man and injuring seven other people.

The Indiana State Fair said Thursday it’s decided with North American Midway Entertainment to not operate the Fire Ball ride during the August 4 to August 20 fair in Indianapolis as the Ohio investigation continues.

The Ohio State Fair’s Fire Ball ride operated by Amusements of America malfunctioned Wednesday night and sent riders flying into the air.

Indiana fair officials say their “thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by the tragic accident at the Ohio State Fair.”

