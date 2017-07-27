Miami Valley fair officials discuss ride safety

By Published:

CLARK COUNTY/GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The accident in Columbus comes days before the Greene County Fair opens its gates to the public. Officials there want the community to know their fair is safe.

“Sitting on the Ohio Fair Manager Bored, I have a little more knowledge on the situation. I will say, every ride..if it’s in a park or If it is a mobile piece, they are inspected every time they go up,” said Dan Bullen, one of sixteen Greene County Fair Bored directors.

While the Greene County Fair is coming up on Sunday, the Clark County Fair will finish up on Friday.

“When they come in. They are dressed clean. Like executive type people. By the end of the day they look like grease monkeys because they have literally went through every nut and bolt on these rides,” said Clark County Fair Executive Director, Dean Blair on how the ride inspections go.

2 NEWS talked to several Clark County fair goers to get their reaction to the accident in Columbus.

“These fairs go from state to state. All over the place. The rides are not up to a lot of standards,” said Dean Kissell.

Some we talked to said they were already scared of fair rides to begin with.

“It reinforced it. I’m staying away from it this year,” said Mason Blair.

Dean Blair understands why people are becoming nervous about fair rides but explains there is more to fairs than the rides.

“We have many, many things to see. We look at diversification at the Clark County Fair. So do what your comfortable with. Come to the fair because it’s so much more than just a ride,” said Dean Blair.

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s