Miami Valley fair officials discuss ride safety

CLARK COUNTY/GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The accident in Columbus comes days before the Greene County Fair opens its gates to the public. Officials there want the community to know their fair is safe.

“Sitting on the Ohio Fair Manager Bored, I have a little more knowledge on the situation. I will say, every ride..if it’s in a park or If it is a mobile piece, they are inspected every time they go up,” said Dan Bullen, one of sixteen Greene County Fair Bored directors.

While the Greene County Fair is coming up on Sunday, the Clark County Fair will finish up on Friday.

“When they come in. They are dressed clean. Like executive type people. By the end of the day they look like grease monkeys because they have literally went through every nut and bolt on these rides,” said Clark County Fair Executive Director, Dean Blair on how the ride inspections go.

2 NEWS talked to several Clark County fair goers to get their reaction to the accident in Columbus.

“These fairs go from state to state. All over the place. The rides are not up to a lot of standards,” said Dean Kissell.

Some we talked to said they were already scared of fair rides to begin with.

“It reinforced it. I’m staying away from it this year,” said Mason Blair.

Dean Blair understands why people are becoming nervous about fair rides but explains there is more to fairs than the rides.

“We have many, many things to see. We look at diversification at the Clark County Fair. So do what your comfortable with. Come to the fair because it’s so much more than just a ride,” said Dean Blair.