CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who went missing last week has been found.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Sarah Thomas was in contact with relatives on the phone Wednesday. Deputies said she was threatening to harm herself during that phone call. She was last seen five days ago on Blain Highway.

Deputies say they found Thomas earlier this morning, but she refused any assistance.