The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney selected Amber Mullaly as the Assistant Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney.

Mullaly’s law degree comes from the University of San Diego School of Law. Mullaly gradauated in 2014.

The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney said Mullaly is assigned to the Child Protection Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office.