Muggy with showers and thunderstorms today

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –

A cold front will be moving through the Great Lakes today. This means a humid day with on and off showers and thunderstorms for the Miami Valley.

“We’re under a marginal risk of severe storms. This means some of the thunderstorms may produce some gusty winds but the main concern today will be heavy rainfall,” explains Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings.

“With these high dew points and lots of moisture rain may be moderate to heavy during the day,” Hastings said.

The rain will continue tonight and for the first part of Friday. High pressure arrives just in time for the weekend bringing us lots of sunshine and highs near 80.