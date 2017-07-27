Opioid impact on justice system

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two judges on the front lines of the deadliest drug crisis are taking a different approach to address the issue.

The city of Dayton has made national headlines as an opioid capital. The epidemic has taken a toll on first responders, local jails and the coroner’s office.

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judges Mary Wiseman and Barbara Gorman said there is a greater sense of urgency to get people help through the legal system, which provides the consistency and accountability addicts need.

“I presided over drug court for four years back in the early 2000’s and it was primarily crack cocaine and nobody died. Four years and nobody died. I’ve had three people die [during this opioid crisis] in my drug court,” Gorman said.

Between the two judges, they preside of over 80-percent of the most at-risk drug offenders in Montgomery County who are given a second chance through the drug court system. The program includes a small fraction of the overall number of cases, county-wide, involving illegal substance.

According to Judge Gorman, the drug court participants are generally involved in low level offenses such as drug possession, forgery, theft and breaking and entering to support their habit.

It can take people up to three years, the judges said, to complete the intense multilayered program, which requires the participants to get treatment, submit to random drug testing, attend weekly court sessions plus supervised probation and other services to help former addicts get back on their feet.

With roughly 400 drug court cases on their docket, it has put a financial strain on the judicial system. Not based on volume, but workload.

“You have a new population that is much more prone to relapse, so those relapses brings greater involvement in the criminal justice system, greater involvement for probation officers and greater involvement for judges and so there is a much greater burden on the system even though the raw numbers are about the same,” Wiseman said.

Traditionally drug courts are about 50% more successful than regular courts at addressing the problem. The Montgomery County Drug Court system has outdone the national average with a 75% completion rate.