Piqua Police to pick up suspicious drugs without question

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Piqua Police Department encourages anyone with suspicious substances to come forward with them without question.

The police department said the Health Department contacted them about six overdose victims being treated from the area since Wednesday night.

Officers say they will pick up the suspicious drugs and safely dispose them. Officers also say they will not ask people for identification or how they possess the suspicious drugs.

The Piqua Police Department says they will help citizens find the help they need.

Piqua Police Chief Bruce Jamison says he wants people to be accountable and to keep the drugs off the streets.

“As evidenced by the drug search warrant and arrest we did earlier this morning, we remain committed to holding individuals accountable for illegal drug trafficking and possession,” Chief Jamison said. “But we also want to divert as much as these deadly drugs off the street as we can, even if it’s not part of a criminal case.”