Police investigating after 1 person shot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Gettysburg Avenue and Hillcrest Avenue Thursday morning.

The call for help came in around 10:30 in the 2500 block of Gettysburg Avenue.

2 NEWS has learned from Montgomery County dispatchers that one person has been shot. An ambulance was seen leaving the area with its emergency lights and sirens on.

Police are searching the area now for a suspect in this case.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated when we learn more information.