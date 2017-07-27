Reds slump continues in Miami

Associated Press Published:

MIAMI (AP) — Chris O’Grady pitched seven scoreless innings to help the Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 to open a four-game series on Thursday night.

Derek Dietrich, who drove in five of Miami’s franchise-record 22 runs in a win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, homered and knocked in three.

Tyler Moore also drove in a run for the Marlins, who have won five of seven.

The Reds have dropped seven of eight and are 2-12 since the All-Star break.

O’Grady (2-1) allowed five hits. He struck out five and walked two.

A.J. Ramos got the final four outs for his 20th save in 22 opportunities. He entered in the eighth and got out of a bases-loaded jam after Scooter Gennett had an RBI single off Junichi Tazawa.

Adam Duvall popped out with two on to end the game.

