Suspect shot, killed by police Wednesday identified

HARRISON TWP. (WDTN) – The suspect shot by police Wednesday after they say he hit a Trotwood officer with his car has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office tells 2 NEWS 25-year-old Kesharn Burney died after being shot by a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Trotwood Officer near the intersection of Needmore Road and North Dixie Drive.

Police said Wednesday deputies spotted a drug deal in progress during an organized week-long effort to combat narcotics in the community. When police tried to intervene the suspect fled in a car, striking a Trotwood officer in the process.

According to police, Burney drove south on North Dixie Drive where he crashed near the intersection of North Dixie Drive and Frederick Pike.

The incident is being investigated by the Dayton Police Department.

2 NEWS will continue to follow this story and keep you updated as new information is available.

 

