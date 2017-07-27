Trump honors first responders of congressional baseball attack

By Published:
Alexandria, Va. Police and other first responders block East Monroe Ave. in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, after a shooting involving House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La, at a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has presented the Medal of Valor to five of the first responders injured in a shooting on a congressional baseball practice last month.

The three Alexandria, Virginia police officers and the two U.S. Capitol police officers received a standing ovation when they entered the East Room at the White House on Thursday.

Last month, a heavily armed gunman opened fire on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, where a number of Republican lawmakers and their staffers were practicing for an annual charity baseball game against Democrats.

Rep. Steve Scalise, who was critically wounded in the shooting, was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Trump hailed their actions, saying “these officers saved the lives of every innocent person on the field that day.”

