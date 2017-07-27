Update on Ohio State Fair Incident

Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Fair released a statement Thursday about the ride malfunction incident Wednesday night.

In the statement, it talks about the number one concern of the fair: safety.

“Amusement ride safety inspection is one of the most important duties at the Ohio Department of Agriculture. The safety of guests and visitors to Ohio’s amusement parks, fairs and rides is the department’s top priority. The training of inspectors is a critical strength of the department’s program.”

 

Governor John Kasich ordered all of the rides to shut down immediately Wednesday night.

Ride inspectors checked the rides Wednesday night and again Thursday morning. At the beginning of the fair, the rides were closed.

He released a statement on Twitter about the incident.

You can read the full statement from the Ohio State Fair on its  website.

 

