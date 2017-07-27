Identities of of fair incident victims released, Governor will speak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The names of the victims in Wednesday’s ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair have been released.

The Ohio State Police is investigating the accident that killed Tyler Jarrell, 18, of Columbus. OSP said Thursday Jarrett was pronounced dead at the fairgrounds.

Seven other people were injured and taken to area hospitals after a ride failed. Their names were released by OSP Thursday morning.

Tamika Dunlap, 36, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio

Russell Franks, 42, of Columbus, Ohio

Keziah Lewis, 19, of Columbus, Ohio

Jacob Andrews, 22, of Pataskala, Ohio

Jennifer Lambert, 18, of Columbus, Ohio

Abdihakim Hussein, 19, of Columbus, Ohio

A 14-year-old male whose name is being withheld at the request of the family

Governor John Kasich is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday morning to discuss this incident. WDTN.com will stream that live around 11:30 am.

The Ohio State Fair opened Thursday morning but the rides were shut down by order of the governor after the incident Wednesday.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 7 injured after reported ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

Video captured by a bystander at the fair Wednesday evening shows the Fire Ball ride swinging above its bottom platform when a crashing sound is heard. The footage then shows one section holding four riders come apart as it begins to swing upward and at least two people tumbling in the air.

Officials said Wednesday night the ride had been inspected before the fair opened.

2 NEWS will continue to follow this story and keep you updated online and on air starting with Five on 2.