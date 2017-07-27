Identities of of fair incident victims released, Governor will speak

By Published: Updated:
A person is attended to as authorities respond after the Fire Ball amusement ride malfunctioned injuring several at the Ohio State Fair, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said that some of the victims were thrown from the ride when it malfunctioned Wednesday night. (Justin Eckard via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The names of the victims in Wednesday’s ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair have been released.

The Ohio State Police is investigating the accident that killed Tyler Jarrell, 18, of Columbus. OSP said Thursday Jarrett was pronounced dead at the fairgrounds.

Seven other people were injured and taken to area hospitals after a ride failed. Their names were released by OSP Thursday morning.

  • Tamika Dunlap, 36, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio
  • Russell Franks, 42, of Columbus, Ohio
  • Keziah Lewis, 19, of Columbus, Ohio
  • Jacob Andrews, 22, of Pataskala, Ohio
  • Jennifer Lambert, 18, of Columbus, Ohio
  • Abdihakim Hussein, 19, of Columbus, Ohio
  • A 14-year-old male whose name is being withheld at the request of the family

Governor John Kasich is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday morning to discuss this incident. WDTN.com will stream that live around 11:30 am.

The Ohio State Fair opened Thursday morning but the rides were shut down by order of the governor after the incident Wednesday.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 7 injured after reported ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

Video captured by a bystander at the fair Wednesday evening shows the Fire Ball ride swinging above its bottom platform when a crashing sound is heard. The footage then shows one section holding four riders come apart as it begins to swing upward and at least two people tumbling in the air.

Officials said Wednesday night the ride had been inspected before the fair opened.

2 NEWS will continue to follow this story and keep you updated online and on air starting with Five on 2.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s