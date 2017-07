DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Homicide Detectives are investigating a case after a woman’s body was found in an alley in Dayton.

Police went to the 300 block of Superior Avenue Thursday morning.

According to Regional Dispatch, the female victim was found dead in an alley after investigators discovered there was trauma to her head.

We are working to find out the victim’s identity.

Officials have not identified suspects at this time.