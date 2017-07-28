2 Ohio women charged for alleged murder try with opioids

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio women have been indicted criminally for what authorities say was an attempt to kill an elderly woman with opioids.

The Sheriff’s Office in Stark County, which includes Canton, has not said why they allegedly tried to kill the unidentified woman in May.

Forty-year-old Lilly Brunoni and 29-year-old Nicole Dailey, both of Canton, were arrested Wednesday after being indicted on charges that include attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and corrupting another with drugs. Brunoni also is charged with practicing medicine without a license.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies on a well-being check found the elderly woman unresponsive May 10 and took her to a care center where she was revived with multiple doses of the opioid reversal drug naloxone.

Court records don’t indicate if the women have attorneys.

