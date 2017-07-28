A doctor delivers a baby while in labor

By Published: Updated:

NBC NEWS-When Leah Halliday Johnson went into labor at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center, she had no idea that the doctor who’d deliver her baby was actually on the maternity ward floor ready to give birth herself.

“I had actually taken a call the day before, so I thought really that I was working up to the last minute. But this was literally ’til the last second,” said Dr. Amanda Hess.

Before the obstetrician could give birth to her own child, she decided to help deliver a baby girl being born down the hall. She said that the other physician who was on call had just left.

“I put on some boots over my flip flops and found another gown to cover myself up and did put my stuff to deliver on and delivered a baby,” said Dr. Hess.

Her own contractions were just minutes away from starting.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s