A Florida woman found her car in a hole

NBC NEWS (WFLA/NBC) – A Brooksville, Florida woman got quite a scare when her car fell into a large hole that opened up in the driveway of her condominium early Thursday morning.

Mary Boone says she woke up to use the restroom and heard a bang.

She tried to wash her hands, but there wasn’t any water. That’s when she looked outside and saw her car was being swallowed by a hole.

Boone says she jumped in the car and attempted to move it, but wasn’t able to, and the hole continued to grow.

“My car wouldn’t go over the lip,” she says. “I gunned it, but it wouldn’t go.”