Baby hippo cuddles are a thing of the past at the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – Fiona has left the nest.

The baby hippo spends nearly 24 hours a day with her mother Bibi now, her caretaker Wendy Rice said, and her physical contact with her human caretakers is limited to a few mouth massages and bottle feedings – from behind a barrier.

At more than 400 pounds, the 6-month-old hippo is more than capable of injuring a human – even accidentally – and with her increased contact with mom Bibi and dad Henry, there just isn’t a reason for staff members to share space with her anymore, Rice writes:

She still seems to enjoy interacting with us but has definitely learned that she is a hippo and prefers to spend her time with Bibi and Henry. At this point, we rarely share space with her anymore as there is not often a need and both Fiona and our care team need to understand that at this point in our relationship, it’s just better for everyone if there are safety barriers in place between us.

Fiona was born six weeks premature and is the smallest known newborn hippo to survive. Because of her health at birth, zoo staff removed her from her parents to give her oxygen and bottle feed her through the first months of her life. She was reintroduced to her parents in the past few weeks.

Fiona still gets three bottle feedings a day plus occasional mouth massages from staff members away from her parents.

She spends the night with Bibi but away from her dad Henry, though she is still able to interact with him through a “howdy” fence between them.

