Beavercreek officials to host police academy classes

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek residents have the opportunity to sign up for Citizens Police Academy classes.

Law enforcement officers will instruct the classes.

Participants will learn all about the police department and will have the opportunity to go on ride-a-longs with police officers.

Classes start September 13 and continue through November 1. The classes are on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

All participants who register must be at least 18-years-old.

For more information, visit the Citizens Police Academy website.

