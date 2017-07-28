Cyanide bomb kills dog, sickens boy

POCATELLO, Idaho (NBC) – Tensions ran high Thursday night in Pocatello, Idaho as a family whose dog was killed by a cyanide trap met with officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

About 50 people gathered outside of Idaho State University felt as they protested the Wildlife Services use of M-44’s, or cyanide bombs, to help control coyote populations.

Recently the devices have put pets and people in danger, and even led to death.

“People have been hurt by these in many states,” said Mark Mansfield, who lost a dog to a cyanide trap. “It’s not just about us; it’s not about me, my family, my child and my dog. It’s about the other families too in the other states.”

 

 

