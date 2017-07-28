Demolition of old soap factory on Linden Ave to start July 31st

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After nearly a year, the burned-out soap factory off Linden Avenue in Dayton will finally come down.

One week ago 2 NEWS talked with frustrated citizens who live on Linden Avenue.

On Monday those residents will see clean-up begin. However, the city has to close down a portion of Linden Avenue.

Linden Avenue will be closed between Davis Avenue and Hamilton Avenue for as long as four weeks.

For nearby resident it’s not a moment to soon.

It’s only that one building that catches my eye when I walk out the door. It makes me feel better to get that cleaned up before winter time,” said John Dafler.

He lives right across from the old soap factory and remembers the night it caught fire.

“Next thing I know. Here comes a fire truck. A couple hours later my yard was full of people. It was burning pretty bad,” said Dafler.

Earlier this week neighbors told 2 NEWS, “It needs to be cleaned up. It’s just one big eyesore for the neighborhood. Or anybody driving on Linden Avenue.”

It took some time, but in June Dayton city commissioners approved $700,000 to be spent cleaning up what’s left of the Hewett Soap Factory. That money will also go to several other fire damaged properties in the city.

The city says there will be several detours on Linden for the next 4 weeks.