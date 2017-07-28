Dragons win; Siri streak at 33

LANSING, Mich. – Dayton starting pitcher Scott Moss and three relievers combined to allow just one run and Jose Siri extended his hitting streak to 33 straight games as the Dragons defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 3-1 on Friday night. The win allowed the Dragons to avoid a sweep of the three-game series.

Siri doubled to left field in his third at-bat of the night in the fifth inning to give him the second longest hitting streak in Midwest League history and the longest in 40 years. He moved past Robert Fick of West Michigan, who had a 32-game hitting streak in 1997. The MWL record is 35, set in 1977 by Waterloo’s Tony Toups. Siri’s hitting streak is the longest in all of Professional Baseball (Major Leagues or Minor Leagues) in 2017.

Moss (11-5) took over the Midwest League lead in victories, going the first five innings and allowing five hits and one run with one walk and five strikeouts. Dauri Moreta relieved Moss in the sixth with two men on base and no one out and allowed one of the inherited runners to score, stranding the other. Jesse Adams replaced Moreta and worked two scoreless innings without giving up a hit. Joel Kuhnel worked the ninth to earn his 11th save. Kuhnel gave up one hit and saw another batter reach on an error before he got the final out, stranding runners at second and third.

The Dragons built a 3-0 lead, scoring two runs in the third inning and one more in the sixth. In the third, Carlos Rivero doubled and scored on Mitch Trees’ single. The second run of the inning came across on a two-out RBI bunt single by Taylor Trammell. In the sixth, Shane Mardirosian singled with one out to drive in Bruce Yari and make it 3-0.

Lansing scored one run in the sixth, but Moreta, Adams, and Kuhnel combined for four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

The Dragons finished with seven hits. Yari had two hits to lead the way. Rivero and Siri each had doubles.

Up Next: The Dragons (13-21, 54-50) travel to Fort Wayne, Indiana to open a four-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (21-13, 47-57) on Saturday night at 7:05. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Anthony DeSclafani will start for the Dragons on an injury rehabilitation assignment. Fort Wayne will counter with highly-regarded prospect Adrian Morejon, who signed with the Padres as a free agent from Cuba in 2016 for a reported signing bonus of $11 million.