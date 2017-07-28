Driver dies after being shot on busy Ohio highway

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say the driver who was hospitalized after he was shot on an Ohio highway has died.

Cincinnati police say 28-year-old Lian Cun Nung died Wednesday after he was shot while driving down a ramp toward southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Cincinnati.

Police say Nung was driving with his wife in the passenger seat Tuesday around 5 p.m. when a bullet shattered the driver’s side window.

Nung was struck, and their vehicle hit another car. Police say no one else was seriously hurt.

Police are still searching for information on the shooting.

Nung’s wife, Sian Par, tells WCPO-TV he was a loving father of three young children.

