Family of Tyler Jarrell hires law firm to investigate fair incident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of the 18-year-old man who died from a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair seeks justice.

The family hired the Kitrick, Lewis and Harris Law Firm to investigate the incident.

The 18-year-old’s mother, Amber Duffield says she wants to get to the bottom of this incident.

“Everyone who knew Tyler is grief-stricken and in shock” Duffield said. We just need to know how and why this happened, and whether it could have been avoided. We hope our demand for real answers will save others from being hurt or killed because of bad or dangerous amusement park rides.”

Attorney Mark Kitrick says this incident could have been avoided.

“Tyler was a good young man, with a bright future ahead of him,” Kitrick said. “This was a senseless, tragic incident that likely could have been avoided. Our only goal in filing a wrongful death suit is to obtain justice for Tyler.”

JUST IN: Family of deceased fair ride victim Tyler Jarrell will file a wrongful death lawsuit, per lawyer @MarkKitrick. — Matt Edwards (@MattEdwardsNBC4) July 28, 2017