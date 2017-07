DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to an incident after a man said he was hit by an RTA bus Friday night.

Dispatchers told 2 NEWS Friday night they received reports of a man being hit by an RTA bus in the 2600 block of Old Troy Pike at about 7:00 p.m.

Officials arrived on scene to find a man who claimed he was knocked off his bicycle by an RTA bus.

Despite the man’s original statement officers determined the man was intoxicated, and they believed he had fallen off his bike.