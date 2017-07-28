Little weatherman’s wish to go to Disney World is granted

Related Coverage Little boy with painful condition becomes a weatherman for the day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) PJ Grandinette suffers from a condition that leaves him in pain everyday. Back in February he visited our studio to get a tour of the set and practice in front of the green screen.

“He has something called ciliopathy and basically what it’s done his kidney’s since he’s been born have been enlarged and right now they are so big they are pushing on his organs,” explains his father.

PJ not only loves the weather, he also loves Lego’s. His wish was recently granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

PJ, along with his parents and little brother Remy will be heading to Florida to visit Disney World and LEGOLAND.

“We have a calendar counting down the days until we leave August 1st,” says his mother Kim Grandinette.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office will be giving the Grandinette’s a police escort through Clark County as they head for the Columbus Airport.

“We talked to the deputies at the fair yesterday and they were telling him how excited they are to escort PJ,” Grandinette said, “We’re getting t-shirts made for the entire family.”

PJ and his family will be in Orlando for six days.

Earlier this summer PJ was admitted to the hospital with a fever due to an infection in his liver. His mother says this is something that is common with his condition.

Despite spending a few days in the hospital PJ has been active this summer camping, swimming and playing baseball.