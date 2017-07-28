Man indicted on charges in the death of a 2-year-old boy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man that was left in charge of taking care of a 2-year-old that died in February has now been indicted for murder and other charges.

A Grand Jury indicted 21-year-old Ryan Lucas St. John on the charges Friday.

Dayton Police arrested St. John back in February for the death of 2-year-old Brayden Ferguson.

Court documents show St. John was alone with Brayden for two hours before his mother came home. The documents said Brayden’s mother, Kelsie Martin, 22, told detectives Brayden appeared to be daydreaming when she returned from errands on February 13. The mother then got in the shower and we she got out, Brayden was not breathing.

St. John’s arraignment is scheduled for August 1.

