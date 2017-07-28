Neighbors shocked after woman’s body found in alley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are appealing for the public’s help, after a woman’s body was found in a Dayton alleyway with a gunshot wound to the head.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Amanda Fella.

Residents who live in the area where she was found dead, say they’re shocked.

“That could have been anybody – that could have been me because I walk past this street like every day. All day every day,” area resident Clyde Thomason said.

“I never thought that this was a dangerous area. I thought I could come out anytime of the day and do what I want without worrying about somebody getting shot. So this is really shocking to me.”

The incident is under investigation as a homicide.

Police are now on the hunt for the gunman responsible.

They’re asking anyone who might have seen or heard something, to come forward.

“Detectives are following up on leads right now,” said Lt Gregg Gaby of the Dayton Police Department.

“Anytime something like this happens, usually there’s somebody who does – good chance that somebody witnessed: either heard or saw something.”

Police found her dead around 3am – in an alley, off Superior Avenue.

No suspects have been identified.