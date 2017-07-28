Ohio Senators react to Health Care Bill failure

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Senators calling on lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to come together and find a solution, in the wake of the Senate’s failed attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman had opposing viewpoints on the bill.

The bill to get rid of the Act – known popularly as Obamacare – failed 49 to 51.

Senators were unable to reach a majority on what’s been called a “skinny repeal”.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown has been an opponent of the bill.

He said the repeal would have kicked millions of people off their insurance.

He said in a statement: “This bill failed because people in Ohio and all across the country spoke out and shared their stories.”

Ohio Senator Rob Portman voted in favor of the repeal.

He said families are suffering under the status quo.

He said: “Obamacare isn’t working for Ohio families and small businesses, many of whom have seen their premiums and deductibles skyrocket, and they need relief.”

Both Portman and Brown called for lawmakers on both sides of the political spectrum to come together and chart a path forward.

President Donald Trump voiced his frustration with the failure.

“They should have approved healthcare last night but you can’t have everything – boy, oh boy. They’ve been working on that one for seven years – can you believe that? The swamp. But we’ll get it done,” Trump said.

The House is on vacation until September. The Senate returns on Monday.

What will happen next remains to be seen as lawmakers have a lot of other items on their agenda.