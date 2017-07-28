PHOTOS: Have you seen these people?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Crime Stoppers wants your help to find these suspects. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of these suspects.

Ted Mullins

Ted Mullins has several warrants through the Kettering Police Department for 4 counts of Rape and 1 count of Kidnapping. He has a criminal history of Aggravated Drug Possession, Felony Theft, and Obstructing Official Business. Mullins is a 47-year-old male, 5’11, 165 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. His last known location was in Dayton, Ohio.

Michael Darnell Lane

Michael Darnell Lane has a warrant through Montgomery County and Franklin County for Felony Domestic Violence and Robbery. He has a criminal history Aggravated Robbery, Having Weapons Under Disability, and Improper Handling of a Firearm. Lane is a 30-year-old male, 5’10, 220 lbs., with black or bald hair and brown eyes. His last known location was in Dayton, Ohio.

Quran Hottenstein

Quran Hottenstein has several warrants through Clark County for Aggravated Burglary, Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and Felony Theft. He has a criminal history of Aggravated Menacing, Assault, and Falsification. Hottenstein is a 19-year-old male, aggrav5’05, 138 lbs., with black hair and hazel eyes.

Newell Williams

Newell Williams has a warrant through Miami County for Burglary. He has a criminal history of Domestic Violence, Drug Abuse, and Resisting Arrest. Williams is a 33-year-old male, 6’01, 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known location was in Covington, Ohio.

If you have any information about these crimes please call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP. You may phone in tips to Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous. In addition to the hotline, tips can also be submitted online at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, or through the mobile app “p3 tips” (select Miami Valley Crime Stoppers as the agency). You never have to give your name, just the information. Information that leads to an arrest will get a reward of up to $2,500.