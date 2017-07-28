Police: 12-year-old facing charges accused of pushing child off roof

OXFORD, Ohio (WLWT) – A 12-year-old boy faces a felony assault charge after Oxford police said he pushed a 9-year-old boy off a roof.

Julie Loyd told WLWT she found her son, Jack Egerton Loyd, screaming in pain on top of the family’s trampoline last week.

“When he fell he landed on the big bar that goes around the trampoline that holds the springs, and he did some serious damage,” Loyd said.

“(When) I found him, he was laying on the trampoline and he was already sort of white. He was frothing at the mouth, he was just screaming, he couldn’t move.”

Loyd said she rushed Jack to the nearest hospital, where he had to be transported by helicopter to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Medical Center.

“I saw the look of fear in the doctor’s eyes, I started to get really, really scared and it’s so hard to sit there as his mom and watch your baby in pain, and especially that much,” Loyd said.

“He’s had his spleen removed because there was just nothing left of his spleen. His left kidney had been removed, there was nothing left of that. He damaged his pancreas, he’s broken four ribs.”

Loyd said Jack was in surgery for four hours, followed by a medically induced coma for three days.

“They lost him twice on the operating table,” Loyd said.

“Walking into that room after they told me that he was finally done and watching him on the ventilator, that was my worst nightmare.”

Jack is now off his ventilator and back to playing video games from his hospital bed. He told WLWT he doesn’t remember much of what happened on the roof.

“All I know is that we found like a black weird thing and used it as a ladder, that’s how we got up there,” Jack said. “Then suddenly I was in the air.”

If you want to help Jack and his family, go here: www.gofundme.com/expenses-and-transportation-cost.