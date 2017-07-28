Reds fall to Marlins for fifth straight loss

MIAMI (AP) — J.T. Realmuto had three hits, including a tie-breaking home run, to spark a four-run seventh inning and help the Miami Marlins to a 7-4 victory over the reeling Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

Mike Aviles added a pinch-hit two-run homer and Tyler Moore had an RBI double in the pivotal seventh for the Marlins, who have won six of eight.

Dustin McGowan (6-1) pitched an inning in relief for the victory.

Realmuto’s home run to left field off Wandy Peralta (3-2) was his 12th of the season, a new career-high, and his sixth game with at least three hits.

Cincinnati has dropped five straight and has lost 13 of 15 since the All-Star break.

The Reds took an early lead scoring three runs off Vance Worley in the first on an RBI single by Joey Votto and a two-run homer by Adam Duvall, his 22nd.

It was Votto’s 800th RBI tying him for 11th with Frank McCormick on the Reds’ all-time list.

The Marlins cut the deficit to 3-2 on a throwing error by pitcher Sal Romano and a sacrifice fly by Dee Gordon.

Giancarlo Stanton’s groundout tied the game at 3 in the sixth scoring Miguel Rojas, who walked to lead off the inning and advanced to third on a double to right by pinch-hitter Ichiro Suzuki.

It was Suzuki’s 3,060th hit tying him with Craig Biggio for 21st on the all-time hit list.

Cincinnati’s Scott Schebler added a solo homer in the ninth to cap the scoring.

Worley allowed three runs in four innings.

Romano allowed two unearned runs in 3 2-3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: SS Zack Cozart (quadriceps) missed his third consecutive game.

Marlins: RHP Nick Wittgren (right elbow strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. . 3B Martin Prado (right knee) had surgery Friday, but the Marlins are hopeful he will return this season.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Tim Adelman (5-8, 5.11 ERA) will take the mound in the third game of the series Saturday. Adelman has allowed at least three runs in each of his last seven starts going 1-5 in that span.

Marlins: LHP Adam Conley (3-3, 5.62 ERA) will make his third consecutive start since being recalled from Triple-A. Conley is 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA in his previous two outings.