HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Sheriff’s Deputy from Harrison County has been shot in Biloxi, Mississippi, according to a report.

Reports say the deputy was shot on East Jordan Road which is off Highway 605, south of Highway 67.

Authorities are now searching for a suspect described as a middle aged white man with dark hair driving an older model white pick-up truck.

Right now, the injuries and condition of the deputy are unknown.

We are thankful the Harrison County deputy's vest stopped the bullet. Our prayers continue for a quick recovery. #BacktheBadge — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) July 28, 2017