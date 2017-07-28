RTA to offer bus passes to a local college

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students, faculty and staff at a local college could have more money in their pockets this August.

The Greater Dayton RTA and Sinclair Community College are teaming up to create a discounted bus pass for the fall semester.

It’s a four month pass that will offer discounts to the students, faculty and staff.

The Semester Pass will be valid August 7 to December 24.

The bus pass will cost $175 for students, faculty and staff.

The pass is only available at the Sinclair bookstore. Students need to bring a valid Tartan I.D. to purchase the pass and when they ride the bus.

Sinclair and RTA will hold a press conference about the Semester Pass August 1.