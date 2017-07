CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is going to a scene where a semi overturned late Friday afternoon.

Officials say the semi overturned going east on Interstate 70.

It happened around 4:15 p.m.

Dispatchers tell 2 NEWS the driver is not hurt.

The lanes are not closed on the interstate but officials want drivers heading that way to be aware.

2 NEWS is sending a crew to the scene.