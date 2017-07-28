Trump arrives in NY to talk immigration, crime

Published:
President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One after arriving at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., Friday, July 28, 2017, to deliver a speech on the street gang MS-13. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump has arrived in New York to speak about the administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration and violent crime.

Trump was speaking Friday at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood on Long Island. The venue is close to where the ultra-violent street gang MS-13 has committed a string of gruesome murders, including April’s massacre of four young men.

The president is expected to continue his tough talk on immigration and urge Congress to dedicate more funding to border enforcement and faster deportations.

Law enforcement officials and family members of crime victims are expected to be in the audience.

Critics of Trump’s desire for stepped-up border enforcement and swifter deportations say the money could be better spent on other programs.

