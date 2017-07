Related Coverage Police investigate after child found in pool

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The three-year-old that fell into a pool last weekend died from his injuries Saturday afternoon.

Officials say Hayden Stoll struck his head Sunday morning and fell into his family’s swimming pool.

Stoll had been on life support at Dayton Children’s Hospital since the incident.

The boy was found not breathing in a pool in the 5200 block of Robinview Court last Sunday, according to a Huber Heights police incident report.